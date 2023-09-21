NOVOAIR wins best airline award for on-time flight operation

Corporates

Press Release
21 September, 2023, 02:40 pm
Last modified: 21 September, 2023, 02:43 pm

Related News

NOVOAIR wins best airline award for on-time flight operation

Press Release
21 September, 2023, 02:40 pm
Last modified: 21 September, 2023, 02:43 pm
NOVOAIR wins best airline award for on-time flight operation

NOVOAIR, one of the leading private airlines, has received the Gold Award as the best airline in the category of "Best On time performance airline- 2023" for on-time flight operations in domestic routes.

The airline has also won silver award in Best domestic airline, Most customer friendly Airline (Domestic) and Best In-flight service (Domestic) categories, said a release issued on Thursday.

"Sharetrip-Monitor Airline of the Year-2023" event held at a prominent hotel in the capital on Wednesday.

Mes-Bah-Ul Islam, Head of Marketing and Sales of NOVOAIR, received those awards from State minister of Civil Aviation and Tourism, Mahbub Ali.

The award was awarded based on the online survey of regular passengers organized by the prominent Travel and Tourism publication "The Bangladesh Monitor".

Mes-Bah-Ul Islam, Head of Marketing and Sales of NOVOAIR said, this recognition will encourage us in our future steps.

NOVOAIR is committed to provide the highest level of service since its beginning.

NOVOAIR has earned passengers trust for safe air travel and on time flight operation.

"Our commitment to complete passenger satisfaction and superior service will continue at all levels of our operations," he said.

NOVOAIR currently operating daily flights from Dhaka to Chattogram, Cox's Bazar, Saidpur, Jashore, Sylhet, Rajshahi and Kolkata.

Novoair

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Mountain gorillas are vulnerable species, only found in the willderness. Photo: Muntasir Akash

Against all odds: My encounters with mountain gorillas in Rwanda

3h | Earth
Photo: Saqlain Rizve

The quiet afterglow of Dhaka's overhead water tanks

8h | Panorama
Photo: Shovy Zibran

Maachh-bhaat for the soul: How Mariam nourishes hearts on the streets of Dhaka

1d | Panorama
Team Bored Tunnelers is a cross-institutional team consisting of six board members: (from let to right) Talha Zubair, Shaekh Mohammad Shithil, Fahin Uddin, Imran Khan, Shahriar Iqbal Mahim and Sibly Noman. Photo: Courtesy

Meet the Bangladesh team in Elon Musk's Not-a-Boring Competition finals

1d | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Bank deposits increased by Tk 74,000 crore in April-June

Bank deposits increased by Tk 74,000 crore in April-June

3h | TBS Economy
Truefitt & Hill Bangladesh: From Buckingham Palace to Gulshan

Truefitt & Hill Bangladesh: From Buckingham Palace to Gulshan

4h | TBS Stories
Iran's disabled painter Fatemeh finally meets Cristiano Ronaldo

Iran's disabled painter Fatemeh finally meets Cristiano Ronaldo

4h | TBS SPORTS
Why are Japanese women unwilling to have children?

Why are Japanese women unwilling to have children?

6h | TBS World