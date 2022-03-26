BSFIC observes Independence Day

The Bangladesh Sugar and Food Industries Corporation (BSFIC) observed the Independence Day today with dignity and solemnity.

The celebration began with hoisting the national flag in the morning, read a press release.

Later, BSFIC Chairman (grade-1) Md Arifur Rahman Apu placed a wreath at Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's mural at the corporation building.

Secretary of the corportation Ruhul Amin Kaiser, COP Md Rafiqul Islam, Co-Coordinating Chairman Md Nurul Karim, President of Officers Association Engineer Md Ataur Rahman Khan, Vice President Nuruh Rahman Palash, General Secretary Dr Mohsin Ali Mandal (Prince) and BSFIC Employees Union (CBA) President Khorshed Alam were also present on the occasion.

BSFIC Chairman (grade-1) Md Arifur Rahman Apu also placed a wreath at Bangabandhu's mural on the industries ministry premises.

After placing the wreath, the BSFIC president participated in the discussion meeting and prayer mahfil organised at the meeting room of the Ministry of Industries.