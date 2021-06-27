BSEC Chairman visits Beximco’s "Vertical Leeds Green Certified Industrial Park"

Chairman of Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) Professor Shibli Rubayat-Ul-Islam on Sunday visited all the units of Beximco's Vertical Leeds Green Certified Industrial Park and took great interest in Beximco initiatives on value addition and innovation using technology, education and research and development (R&D) as key drivers.

Professor Rubayat was also very keen to be updated on Beximco's initiatives on Sustainability including Collaboration with Recovertex (A global leader in recycling Post Production Consumer Waste), state of the art effluent treatment plant along with RO systems for recycling water and the most advanced and largest sustainable washing plant under one roof in South Asia, said Beximco press release.

During the visit, Professor Shibli was impressed by the wide range of value-added fabrics and apparel produced by one company at one location and the widespread use of digitalization across the campus and 3D modelling linked with key customers.

He also visited the Beximco Health PPE Industrial Park which is also completely vertical starting from PP Chips and producing Meltblown fabrics as well as high-level fabrics for Level-3 and 4 Gowns, Isolation as well as Surgical.

This facility also houses large scale ETO sterilization facilities and South Asia's most advanced Intertek PPE Laboratory with both comprehensive testing facilities including Microbiological Testing, the release said.

Professor Shibli also visited Shinepukur Ceramics which produces Porcelain and high-end Bone-China to customers including Royal Doulton, Royal Albert and others.