BRAC launches report on SDG contribution voluntary review 2023

BRAC has unveiled its latest report, shedding light on its significant contributions to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in line with the strategic direction set by the Government of Bangladesh (GoB).

The report, titled 'BRAC SDG Contribution Voluntary Review 2023' was presented at the BRAC Centre in the capital on Thursday (12 October).

The publication showcases the collaborative efforts between development organisations like BRAC and the Government of Bangladesh (GoB) as they work together to achieve the SDGs. BRAC is actively involved in advancing 15 out of the 17 SDGs, reads a press release.

The unveiling ceremony was graced by the presence of the honourable Minister for the Ministry of Planning, M A Mannan, MP, who attended as the Chief Guest. Md Akhter Hossain, Chief Coordinator of SDG Affairs at the Prime Minister's Office; Shahnaz Arefin, NDC, Secretary of Statistics and Informatics Division participated in the event as the Special Guests.

BRAC's Chairperson Hossain Zillur Rahman presided over the ceremony.

Minister for Planning MA Mannan, MP, launched the report during the event held at the BRAC Centre in the capital.

In his address as the Chief Guest, he said, "While it's commendable that BRAC has lifted 2 million people out of poverty, there's still a long journey ahead. There's no glory in poverty. We have the opportunity to take direct affirmative action through collaboration and ensure sustainable growth. A shift in the development approach is required."

Akhter Hossain, Principal Coordinator of SDGs at the Prime Minister's Office, was present as the Special Guest.

He said, "We have introduced an online SDG tracker to monitor progress, and we have also taken initiatives to localise the SDGs at district and sub-district levels. BRAC is one of the most important NGOs that is working with health, gender, and climate change in hard-to-reach areas while recognising the SDG national priority targets in government strategies. We call out to all NGOs to publish their contributions to SDGs."

BRAC Chairperson Hossain Zillur Rahman, who chaired the event, said, "SDG 16 is all about justice, and the ultimate goal is to establish a just society. Bangladesh is grappling with numerous concerns and issues, which makes