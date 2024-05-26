Returnee migrants to get BRAC services by registering at ‘Ami Probashi’ app

Migration

TBS Report
26 May, 2024, 08:20 pm
Last modified: 26 May, 2024, 08:23 pm

Related News

Returnee migrants to get BRAC services by registering at ‘Ami Probashi’ app

TBS Report
26 May, 2024, 08:20 pm
Last modified: 26 May, 2024, 08:23 pm
Returnee migrants to get BRAC services by registering at ‘Ami Probashi’ app

Returnee migrants can now register on the "Ami Probashi" app to avail the benefits of BRAC's migration programme designed to support their socioeconomic reintegration.

BRAC Executive Director Asif Saleh and Namir Ahmad Nuri, co-founder, and CEO of Ami Probashi Ltd, jointly inaugurated the programme on Sunday (26 May), reads a press release.

Through the app, returnee migrants can directly fill out a designated BRAC registration form. Following verification and selection, they will receive services tailored to their qualifications and skills.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

At the event, BRAC Executive Director Asif Saleh said "BRAC actively facilitates safe migration for skilled workers and has long supported the socio-economic well-being of returnees.  Our existing door-to-door services are now complemented by online registration through Ami Probashi."

"The app will allow us to provide returnees with even more effective psycho-social and economic reintegration support," he added. 

Namir Ahmad Nuri, Ami Probashi Co-founder and CEO, said "As the leading online portal for Bangladeshi migration, Ami Probashi is proud to partner with BRAC and government bodies like the Expatriate Welfare Ministry and BMET to streamline the migration process." 

"We will collect registrations and forward those to BRAC for verification and selection to ensure the right individuals receive the most suitable benefits, he added. 

He further said, "Through our app, aspiring and returning migrants can now register and access services conveniently, eliminating the need for middlemen."

Launched in 2021, the Ami Probashi app aims to simplify and digitalize services related to foreign employment. It empowers potential and existing Bangladeshi expatriate workers to access government and private benefits directly, bypassing brokers.

The platform simplifies various aspects of the migration journey, including reducing the complexity and cost of job searching abroad, registration in the BMET database, booking pre-departure orientation (PDO) sessions, and applying for clearances and training courses.

migrants / BRAC / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Breaking away from the traditional ways of wearing a shari, Afsana wore a thermal (heated T-shirt) as a blouse and used snowboarding pants instead of a petticoat. Photo: Courtesy

Afsana's skydiving, snowboarding adventures – all wearing a shari

7h | Panorama
The sharply styled fairing panels, striking tail and bright yellow colour make the XMR a head-turner. PHOTO: Yeafsun Mizan Chowdhury

Hero Karizma XMR 210: Blurring the line between sportbike and commuter

9h | Wheels
US and Europe have seen massive protests as Israel kept levelling Gaza to the ground, killing tens of thousands of innocent civilians. Photo: Reuters

Recognition of the State of Palestine: Is people power finally nudging Europe in the right direction?

2d | Panorama
The ancestral home of the Bose family stands as another testament to Meherpur&#039;s storied past. It is adorned with engraved letters and weather-worn facades and serves as a living monument to India&#039;s freedom struggle. Photo: Anushka Banerjee

The colourful history of Meherpur’s last old mansions

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

MP Anra's murder: DB team in Kolkata to search for body

MP Anra's murder: DB team in Kolkata to search for body

47m | Videos
How strong will Cyclone Remal be in which part of the country?

How strong will Cyclone Remal be in which part of the country?

3h | Videos
Remal: Coastal communities in Satkhira brace for impact

Remal: Coastal communities in Satkhira brace for impact

4h | Videos
Cyclone Remal: Mongla, Payra to hoist great danger signal 10, Chattogram 9

Cyclone Remal: Mongla, Payra to hoist great danger signal 10, Chattogram 9

5h | Videos