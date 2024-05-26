Returnee migrants to get BRAC services by registering at ‘Ami Probashi’ app

Returnee migrants can now register on the "Ami Probashi" app to avail the benefits of BRAC's migration programme designed to support their socioeconomic reintegration.

BRAC Executive Director Asif Saleh and Namir Ahmad Nuri, co-founder, and CEO of Ami Probashi Ltd, jointly inaugurated the programme on Sunday (26 May), reads a press release.

Through the app, returnee migrants can directly fill out a designated BRAC registration form. Following verification and selection, they will receive services tailored to their qualifications and skills.

At the event, BRAC Executive Director Asif Saleh said "BRAC actively facilitates safe migration for skilled workers and has long supported the socio-economic well-being of returnees. Our existing door-to-door services are now complemented by online registration through Ami Probashi."

"The app will allow us to provide returnees with even more effective psycho-social and economic reintegration support," he added.

Namir Ahmad Nuri, Ami Probashi Co-founder and CEO, said "As the leading online portal for Bangladeshi migration, Ami Probashi is proud to partner with BRAC and government bodies like the Expatriate Welfare Ministry and BMET to streamline the migration process."

"We will collect registrations and forward those to BRAC for verification and selection to ensure the right individuals receive the most suitable benefits, he added.

He further said, "Through our app, aspiring and returning migrants can now register and access services conveniently, eliminating the need for middlemen."

Launched in 2021, the Ami Probashi app aims to simplify and digitalize services related to foreign employment. It empowers potential and existing Bangladeshi expatriate workers to access government and private benefits directly, bypassing brokers.

The platform simplifies various aspects of the migration journey, including reducing the complexity and cost of job searching abroad, registration in the BMET database, booking pre-departure orientation (PDO) sessions, and applying for clearances and training courses.