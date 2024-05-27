BRAC University hosts orientation for Summer 2024 semester

Education

TBS Report
27 May, 2024, 06:50 pm
Last modified: 27 May, 2024, 06:53 pm

Related News

BRAC University hosts orientation for Summer 2024 semester

TBS Report
27 May, 2024, 06:50 pm
Last modified: 27 May, 2024, 06:53 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

BRAC University today (27 May) welcomed its new students for the Summer 2024 semester with an engaging orientation programme at the Multipurpose Hall of its Merul Badda climate-friendly inner-city campus.

Professor Syed Mahfuzul Aziz, pro-vice-chancellor of BRAC University,  attended the event, reads a press statement.

Speaking on the occasion, he emphasised that learning is a lifelong journey essential for adapting to change. He encouraged students to focus not only on their studies but also on developing life skills, critical thinking, and maintaining a strong moral character.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Professor Aziz highlighted the importance of being constructive, grateful for the support they receive, and eager to share knowledge, particularly to uplift those who are disadvantaged.

Rizwan Bin Farouq, honorary secretary to the Board of Trustees and chairman of the Executive Committee of The Duke of Edinburgh's Award Foundation Bangladesh was the guest of honour.

He shared insights about the award program, explaining how the six-month initiative builds confidence, promotes physical activity, facilitates skill acquisition, and encourages community service.

The event also featured speeches from Dave Dowland, registrar; Professor Arshad Mahmud Chowdhury, dean of the BSRM School of Engineering; and Rubana Ahmed, proctor.

The programme was moderated by Tahsina Rahman, joint director of Student Life.

In addition to the inspiring speeches, BRAC University presented special recognition awards to several students for their outstanding accomplishments, highlighting the university's commitment to celebrating excellence and achievement.

The orientation marked the beginning of an exciting new chapter for the Summer 2024 students, setting a positive tone for their academic journey at BRAC University.

Bangladesh

BRAC / Bangladesh / orientation

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Anil Pokhrel, Chief Executive of NDRRMA, wanted to build a single portal which can provide data on all incidents like forest fires, earthquakes, rainfall etc including loss and damage caused. Photo: Collected

Why Bangladesh needs an integrated disaster information system like Nepal’s ‘Bipad Portal’

10h | Panorama
PHOTO: Collected

Global car brands Omoda and Jaecoo launched in Bangladesh

19h | Wheels
Photo: Collected

Curly tales: Essential products to protect your curls

7h | Brands
Breaking away from the traditional ways of wearing a shari, Afsana wore a thermal (heated T-shirt) as a blouse and used snowboarding pants instead of a petticoat. Photo: Courtesy

Afsana's skydiving, snowboarding adventures – all wearing a shari

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Shahi Tukra Recipe

Shahi Tukra Recipe

20m | Videos
Cyclone Remal leaves 1.55 crore people without electricity

Cyclone Remal leaves 1.55 crore people without electricity

2h | Videos
Dhaka residents are suffering like the rest of the country due to Remal

Dhaka residents are suffering like the rest of the country due to Remal

3h | Videos
Rainfall and stormy winds may continue tomorrow under the influence of Remal

Rainfall and stormy winds may continue tomorrow under the influence of Remal

3h | Videos