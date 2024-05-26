Over 14,000 Brac staff working at field level to combat Cyclone Remal

More than 14,000 Brac personnel are working at the field level to combat the severe cyclonic storm Remal.

Since its inception, Brac is closely monitoring the development of Cyclone Remal and coordinating with relevant government agencies, humanitarian clusters, and partners at national and local levels, reads a press release.

Key initiatives include: activating the Emergency Operation Center (EOC) at BRAC Head Office; conducting urgent meetings with District and Upazila Disaster Management Teams of all coastal districts; ensuring all field staff are on standby; disseminating warnings through community radio; cleaning and preparing local BRAC offices to provide shelter to vulnerable families; installing water treatment plants in Bagerhat, Khulna and Satkhira for safe drinking water.

BRAC volunteers, Gram Shongothon (village organisation) members, Shasthya Shebikas (SSs) and Shasthya Kormi (SKs) are disseminating awareness messages through door-to-door visits.

