BRAC Bank Reading Café engages with 'Protishwor'

16 March, 2024, 09:55 pm
BRAC Bank Reading Café recently hosted a discussion on 'Protishwor', an anthology that mirrors the diverse talents within BRAC Bank itself. 

This collection, comprising short stories, poems, travelogues, satires, and essays, has been penned by the bank's coworkers, showcasing their multifaceted literary prowess, reads a press release.

The event held on 29 February saw enthusiastic participation from members of the Reading Café, a testament to the vibrant culture of reading and literary engagement that BRAC Bank fosters. 

Many participants, who are authors themselves, delved into the depths of the anthology, reading aloud from the poems and engaging in thoughtful analyses of the other works. The session was a reflection of their literary talents and a celebration of the creative spirit that thrives within the organisation.

Selim RF Hussain, managing director and CEO of BRAC Bank, commented, "At BRAC Bank, we believe that a strong culture of reading enriches our perspectives, nurtures empathy, and fosters a sense of community. 'Protishwor' is not just a book; it reflects our collective intellect and imagination." 

"By encouraging our coworkers to explore literature and express themselves, we are building a more cohesive team and contributing to a more thoughtful and creative society. The Reading Café is a testament to our commitment to these values, and I am proud of the vibrant literary culture we have cultivated at BRAC Bank," he added. 

This session underlines BRAC Bank's dedication to promoting a culture of intellectual engagement and creative expression among its workforce. It exemplifies how literature can serve as a powerful tool for community building and personal growth, resonating with the bank's continuous learning and development ethos.

