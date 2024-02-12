BRAC Bank and BFDS empower female freelancers with Shabolombi programme

BRAC Bank TARA, in partnership with the Bangladesh Freelancer Development Society (BFDS), has successfully organized the fourth edition of the Shabolombi TARA programme, marking a significant step towards empowering female freelancers in Bangladesh.



This innovative initiative was held in Sylhet, where more than 150 aspiring female freelancers received comprehensive training to kickstart their careers in the burgeoning freelancing industry, reads a press release.



The Shabolombi TARA initiative is a testament to BRAC Bank and BFDS's commitment to fostering an inclusive digital economy. By aiming to train at least 1,600 women across the country, the programme seeks to eliminate barriers and create equal opportunities for women of all ages and sectors. This effort underlines the partners' vision of promoting financial independence and self-reliance among women through the power of freelancing.



Mohammed Yahya, Cluster Manager of the Sylhet Region for BRAC Bank, and Dr Tanjiba Rahman, Chairman of BFDS, alongside senior officials from both organizations, led the training sessions held on 27 January.



In addition to skill development, BRAC Bank is committed to offering banking services tailored to the needs of these aspiring freelancers. By doing so, the bank aims to extend financial independence and enhance the banking knowledge of the participants, further supporting their journey towards economic empowerment.



Both organisations hope that the Shabolombi TARA programme will continue to inspire and equip women with the necessary tools to thrive in the freelancing world, fostering a more inclusive and equitable digital economy in Bangladesh.