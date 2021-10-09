BKB holds branch managers' conference in Kushtia

TBS Report
09 October, 2021, 03:25 pm
Last modified: 09 October, 2021, 04:39 pm

BKB holds branch managers' conference in Kushtia

At the beginning of the programme, one minute silence was observed commemorating the BKB family members, who died due to Covid-19

TBS Report
09 October, 2021, 03:25 pm
Last modified: 09 October, 2021, 04:39 pm
BKB holds branch managers&#039; conference in Kushtia

A day-long managers' conference and business review meeting for Kushtia division of Bangladesh Krishi Bank (BKB) was held at Disha in Kushtia on Saturday.

At the beginning of the programme, one minute silence was observed commemorating the BKB family members, who died due to Covid-19, said a press release.

BKB Managing Director, Shirin Akhter addressed the conference as chief guest. She thanked the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman for establishing Bangladesh Krishi Bank in 1973, a 100% state-owned specialised bank in Bangladesh.

She also memorised martyred Bangamata, Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib and all martyrs with deep respect. She also expressed gratitude to the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, a pioneer of women's advancement, for placing the country's economy to the right track showing with proper guidance in the wake of the catastrophic Corona pandemic.

She reviewed the overall achievement of all business targets set for Kushtia division based on June, 2021.

The General Manager (Admin) Md Azizul Bari gave speech as a special guest at the event.

The General Manager of Kushtia Division, Chanu Gopal Ghosh presided over the conference, where regional chiefs, regional managers, divisional, regional audit officers along with other officials of the division were present, among others.

