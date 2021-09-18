BKB holds branch managers' conference & business review meeting

Banking

TBS Report
18 September, 2021, 08:55 pm
Last modified: 18 September, 2021, 09:01 pm

BKB holds branch managers' conference & business review meeting

The Managing Director Shirin Akhter addressed the conference as chief guest.

TBS Report
18 September, 2021, 08:55 pm
Last modified: 18 September, 2021, 09:01 pm
BKB holds branch managers&#039; conference &amp; business review meeting

A day-long managers' conference and business review meeting for Chattogram Division of Bangladesh Krishi Bank (BKB) was held at Hotel Saikat auditorium on 18 September 2021, states a press release. 

The Managing Director Shirin Akhter addressed the conference as chief guest. She recalled the father of the nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman with earnest and best regards who established Bangladesh Krishi Bank in 1973; it is a 100% state owned specialized bank in Bangladesh. She also recounted Martyred Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib & all martyrs on 15 August with deep respect and expressed unending gratitude to the Hon'ble Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for keeping the wheels of the economy vibrant to the right track.

All the employees of different levels of BKB are working restlessly to implement SDG ensuring quality access to credit covering all the agri families under the programs of low-cost interest. She thanked all officials concerned sincerely for successful credit disbursement on ACD-01, CMSME, Mujib Birth Centenary & for being stood first in APA last year. She also urged to be more sincere and punctual to recover classified loans (NPL) and increase low cost and no cost deposit for the rapid progress of the bank.

The General Manager of Chattogram Division Mohammad Shafiul Azam presided over the conference. Among others, Chief Regional/ Regional Managers, Corporate Branch Heads, Divisional/Regional Audit Officers and concerned officials of the division were present on the occasion.

