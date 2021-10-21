BKB holds discussion marking Sheikh Russel Day

BKB holds discussion marking Sheikh Russel Day

The Chairman of the Board of Directors, Md Nasiruzzaman, addressed the meeting as the chief guest

Bangladesh Krishi Bank (BKB) organised a virtual discussion meeting marking the 58th birth anniversary of Sheikh Russel, the youngest son of the Father of the Nation, Bangabandhu, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, at the bank's head office on 18 October.

The Chairman of the Board of Directors, Md Nasiruzzaman, addressed the meeting as the chief guest, said a press release.

Shirin Akhter, managing director of BKB presided over the meeting where Mrittyunjoy Saha, director of the bank, explained different aspects of Sheikh Russel's life in his speech.

The General Manager (Admin), Md Azizul Bari, CBA President, Md Mominul Haque and the leaders of different organisations of the bank also delivered their speech. 

