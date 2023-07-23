National Bank Rajshahi region holds half-yearly business review meeting

Photo: Courtesy

A half-yearly business review meeting was held with the Branch managers of National Bank Limited's Rajshahi Region.

The day-long meeting was held on Saturday (22 July) at a hotel in Rajshahi city, reads a press release.

Md Mehmood Husain, managing director and CEO of the Bank, provided guidance to the branch managers of National Bank Limited's Rajshahi Region on the recovery of overdue loans, future planning deposits mobilization, Loan disbursement, supervision and ensuring the highest level of customer service. He discussed in detail the bank's business activities and strategic initiatives for overall growth and development.

Among others, DMD Hossain Akhtar Chowdhury, head of Human Resources and SEVP Sheikh Akhter Uddin Ahmed, regional head and SVP Md Rajunur Rashid along with senior officials of NBL Head Office and managers of all branches of Rajshahi region were present in the meeting.