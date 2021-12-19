RAKUB, BKB get new Managing Directors

The government has elected new Managing Directors for the state-owned specialised banks -- Bangladesh Krishi Bank (BKB) and Rajshahi Krishi Unnayan Bank (RAKUB).

Md Ismail Hossain, former RAKUB MD, has been made the Managing Director of Bangladesh Krishi Bank while Md Abdul Mannan, former MD of the Karmasangsthan Bank (Employment Bank) has been elected Managing Director of Rajshahi Krishi Unnayan Bank.

Besides, the Managing Director of Bangladesh Krishi Bank (BKB), Shirin Akhter, has been made the MD of Karmasangsthan Bank (Employment Bank).

The Financial Institutions Division of the Finance Ministry issued a gazette notification announcing their appointment on Sunday.

Also, a letter signed by Senior Assistant Secretary of the Financial Institutions Division Shihab Uddin Ahmed has been sent to the Bangladesh Bank in this regard today.

