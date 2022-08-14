Prime Insurance holds half-yearly Branch Managers’ Conference

Corporates

TBS Report
14 August, 2022, 10:05 pm
Last modified: 14 August, 2022, 10:08 pm

Photo: PR
Photo: PR

The Half-Yearly Branch Managers' Conference of Prime Insurance Company Ltd, was held on Saturday (13 August) at Gulshan Club, Dhaka for analysing business performance from 1 January to 30 June, 2022, addressing the issues for the improvement of business efficiency and to fill up the Branch Annual Business Target of 2022.

Md Nazrul Islam, chairman of Prime Insurance Company attended the conference as Chief Guest, reads a press release.

Among others, Suzadur Rahman, vice-chairman; Mohd Showkot Ali, chairman, Executive Committee; Md Akter Hossain Sannamat, chairman, Audit Committee; Mohammad Abdullah, chairman, Claim & Re-Insurance Committee; ANM Shahidul Haque, chairman, Investment Committee; KM Saidur Rahman, chief consultant; Abdul Hamid, chief executive officer; Sujit Kumar Bhowmik, deputy managing director, Re-Insurance; Abdullah al Mamun, deputy managing director, Branch Control Department; heads of all branches and head of departments were present at the conference

Prime Insurance Company Limited / Branch managers' conference

