bKash payment for sacrificial animal available at 'Smart Bangladesh, Smart Haat'

TBS Report
06 July, 2022, 05:35 pm
Last modified: 06 July, 2022, 05:38 pm

For the first time, all types of digital payments are available for purchasing sacrificial animals at the cattle markets in Dhaka. 

As a result, customers are getting the opportunity to pay cattle price and Hasil (charge that buyers pay on the purchasing price) through bKash at the cattle markets under the 'Smart Bangladesh, Smart Haat' initiative taken by Bangladesh Bank and Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC), reads a press release.

Under the pilot project "Smart Bangladesh, Smart Haat", cashless bKash payment is available for purchasing sacrificial animals in 6 cattle markets at Gabtoli, Basila, Aftabnagar, Vatara, Kawla and Uttara Sector 17. 

The sellers are also benefited as they can Cash Out the payment received in their bKash merchant account from the agent point at the haat without any charge or can get it directly in their bank accounts. bKash agents are present at the cattle markets to ensure seamless Cash Out service for both buyers and sellers.

For the first time, Hasil management has also been digitized to ensure a full-fledged digital payment service for leaseholders of the cattle markets, buyers and sellers. 

Customers will be able to easily pay the Hasil by scanning bKash QR code placed at different places of the cattle markets. On the other hand, the leaseholder can also Cash Out the payment coming in their bKash merchant accounts from the agent without any charge or receive it directly to their bank accounts. Besides, it has been convenient and transparent for the leaseholders to keep track of all the Hasils received.

To facilitate cattle sellers and leaseholders with bKash accounts, arrangements of opening 'Personal Retail Account' (PRA) are available at the cattle markets. Daily Cash Out limit of these PRAs will not be applicable and monthly limit has been increased to Tk10 lakh from Tk3 lakh according to new guidelines of Bangladesh Bank. Similarly, the monthly transaction limit of receiving payment has been increased from Tk5 lakh to Tk10 lakh. After 12 July, the daily transaction limit will return to its previous state as per this directive.

