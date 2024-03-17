bKash to distribute 20,000 ‘Mujib’ graphic novels among students this year

To spread the ideals of the great leader Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman among the students, bKash will distribute 20,000 more copies of the graphic novel 'Mujib' in 500 Bengali and English medium schools across the country this year.

Under the patronisation of bKash, the graphic novel 'Mujib', published by the Center for Research and Information (CRI) based on Bangabandhu's autobiography 'Oshomapto Attojiboni' ('The Unfinished Memoirs'), will be distributed in schools by Bishwo Shahitto Kendro (BSK), an organisation well known for enlightening minds, reads a press release.

Marking Bangabandhu's birth centenary and the golden jubilee of Bangladesh's independence, earlier bKash distributed 20,000 copies of the graphic novel 'Mujib' in 500 schools nationwide.

As these books reached the students at different schools including English-medium schools and schools in remote areas, they got an opportunity to know about Bangabandhu.

Professor Abdullah Abu Sayeed, the artisan of creating enlightened minds and the founder of Bishwo Shahitto Kendro, inaugurated this year's initiative by handing over the books to the school representatives at BSK Auditorium today (17 March), on the day of The Birth Anniversary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and National Children's Day.

Kamal Quadir, chief executive officer and Major General Sheikh Md Monirul Islam (retd), chief external and corporate affairs officer of bKash; and Shameem Al Mamun, director of Bishwo Shahitto Kendro, were present on the occasion.

Following the positive impact of this initiative, efforts have been taken to expand the program in more Bangla and English medium schools in different parts of the country.

Four sets of the graphic novel, meaning 40 books, will be given to each school. As a result, 40 students will get the opportunity to read the book from the school library simultaneously.

The graphic novel 'Mujib' depicts the direct experience of Bangabandhu's childhood, adolescence and social and political activities in a format suitable for children and adolescents with a vibrant combination of dialogues, stories and illustrations.

'Mujib', published in ten volumes, based on 'Oshomapto Attojiboni', will allow readers of all ages to know more about Bangabandhu, the greatest Bengali of all time and the architect of the sovereign Bangladesh.

In his inaugural address, Founder of Bishwo Shahitto Kendro Professor Abdullah Abu Sayeed said, "Independent and sovereign state is the biggest dream of a nation. We have achieved this dream under the leadership of Bangabandhu. He has made the greatest contribution to the nation- spreading the dream of liberation.

"This freedom, opportunities and immense possibilities we are enjoying is given to us by Bangabandhu. Through this graphic novel 'Mujib', we can grasp Bangabandhu's life, ideals, dreams and work spirit. The boys and girls who read this book will develop the aspiration of pursuing great things for the rest of their lives," he added.

Kamal Quadir, chief executive officer of bKash, said, "After finishing the autobiography of Bangabandhu, I have realised one thing - Bangabandhu had tremendous confidence in his people that this nation will reach new heights. Based on the Unfinished Memoirs of Bangabandhu, this comic series is published for children and teenagers, but it appeals to people of all ages.

"After finishing this book, if one can retain even a little of Bangabandhu's qualities, this nation will see great future leaders as a blessing. For this, it's very important to take the initiative to develop reading habits. Thanks to Bishwo Shahitto Kendro for their efforts in reaching out to the children with these books. bKash is proud to be a partner of this initiative," he added.

It is mentionable that the relationship of bKash with book donation has been remarkable from its inception. As a responsible corporate organisation, bKash has been associated with Bishwo Shahitto Kendro since 2014 to cultivate the habit of reading books among the next generation.

bKash has distributed 3 lakh books among students from 3,000 educational institutions, which benefited 3 million readers till now.