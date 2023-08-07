Biman holds public hearing with stakeholders

Corporates

Press Release
07 August, 2023, 06:15 pm
Last modified: 07 August, 2023, 06:16 pm

Related News

Biman holds public hearing with stakeholders

Press Release
07 August, 2023, 06:15 pm
Last modified: 07 August, 2023, 06:16 pm
Biman holds public hearing with stakeholders

Biman Bangladesh Airlines held a public hearing on Monday at its district sales office in Motijheel, Dhaka regarding its commitment to provide services as per Citizen Charter aimed at improving the quality of passenger services.

Biman's Director of Administration and Human Resources Siddiqur Rahman, Director of Customer Service Md Motiul Islam Chowdhury, General Manager of District Sales Office Ashraful Alam, General Manager of Customer Service (Acting) Md Monirul Islam, and passengers and service recipients were present in the public hearing, reads a press release. 

At the public hearing, the passengers were informed about the services of Biman and the procedures for obtaining them. Some passengers shared their experiences, opinions and suggestions on various aspects related to air services. The authorities assured that their views and suggestions will be taken seriously.

Biman / Biman Bangladesh Airlines

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Gearoid Reidy. Sketch: TBS

Japan is bringing in more foreigners than you think

10h | Panorama
Ami Probashi: Revolutionising foreign migration with a digital touch

Ami Probashi: Revolutionising foreign migration with a digital touch

8h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

A stubborn Imran Khan, opportunist opponents and a problematic military

12h | Panorama
Hand Crafted Tacos at BBQ Express. Photo: Shovy

Tacos of Dhaka: Tradition, fusion and innovation

13h | Food

More Videos from TBS

Pakistani cricketers are expected to receive 'record' raises in new contracts

Pakistani cricketers are expected to receive 'record' raises in new contracts

3h | TBS SPORTS
How to Cook Honey Lemon Chicken Wings

How to Cook Honey Lemon Chicken Wings

3h | TBS Food
Peru’s ancient whale may be earth’s largest animal

Peru’s ancient whale may be earth’s largest animal

5h | TBS World
Bangladeshi Fighter’s first ever MMA Title Defence

Bangladeshi Fighter’s first ever MMA Title Defence

16m | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
BCSA joins International Cricket Supporters' Committee
Sports

BCSA joins International Cricket Supporters' Committee

2
File Photo: Reuters
South Asia

Pakistani court gives Hafiz Saeed 10-year prison sentence on terror charges

3
Moderna Covid-19 vaccine stability eases distribution challenges
Coronavirus chronicle

Moderna Covid-19 vaccine stability eases distribution challenges

4
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic