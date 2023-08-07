Biman holds public hearing with stakeholders

Biman Bangladesh Airlines held a public hearing on Monday at its district sales office in Motijheel, Dhaka regarding its commitment to provide services as per Citizen Charter aimed at improving the quality of passenger services.

Biman's Director of Administration and Human Resources Siddiqur Rahman, Director of Customer Service Md Motiul Islam Chowdhury, General Manager of District Sales Office Ashraful Alam, General Manager of Customer Service (Acting) Md Monirul Islam, and passengers and service recipients were present in the public hearing, reads a press release.

At the public hearing, the passengers were informed about the services of Biman and the procedures for obtaining them. Some passengers shared their experiences, opinions and suggestions on various aspects related to air services. The authorities assured that their views and suggestions will be taken seriously.