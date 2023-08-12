Biman Bangladesh Airlines, Gulf Air sign code-share agreement

12 August, 2023, 08:30 pm
Biman Bangladesh Airlines, Gulf Air sign code-share agreement

Biman Bangladesh Airlines and Gulf Air, the national Carrier of the Kingdom of Bahrain, have signed a strategic code-share agreement, which took effect on 9 August.

This landmark partnership aims to enhance travel connectivity, convenience, and accessibility for passengers traveling between Bangladesh and the Arabian Gulf region, reads a press release.

The official signing ceremony for the code-share agreement was held virtually at Biman Head Office on 9 August, with representatives from both airlines connected through web platform to commemorate this momentous occasion.

With this agreement, Biman Bangladesh Airlines and Gulf Air will collaborate closely to expand their flight networks, offering an extensive range of options to their respective passengers.

The code-share agreement will enable travelers to seamlessly book flights operated by either airline, providing increased flexibility and efficiency in travel planning.

Initially, under this agreement, passengers can travel from Dhaka to Manama, Bahrain & Manama, Bahrain to Dhaka with onward connection to Chattogram and Sylhet by both the airlines. 

