BGMEA, OCAIB to collaborate on skills training

Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) and Overseas Chinese Association in Bangladesh (OCAIB) are willing to collaborate in providing training to mid-level management in the readymade garment (RMG) industry to improve their knowledge and skills in supply chain management.

The interest was expressed when OCAIB founder President Leo Zhuang paid a visit to BGMEA President Faruque Hassan at latter's office in Dhaka on Sunday, said a press release.

Faruque Hassan said Bangladesh's RMG industry has been continuously making efforts to enhance its capacities and competitiveness where developing skills of workers and mid-level management is a top priority.

"The BGMEA is willing to join hands with OCAIB to further improve the skills of mid-level managers in managing supply chain which is a key factor in determining the success of apparel business in the competitive business landscape," he added.