BGMEA president urges Ctg Customs House to address customs related problems of RMG industry

The Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association President SM Mannan (Kochi) today (15 My) emphasised the urgent need for simplifying customs-related procedures and removing hassles in services to facilitate smoother and faster services for the readymade garments (RMG) sector.

In a meeting with Mohammad Fyzur Rahman, commissioner of Custom House, Chattogram, he highlighted the adverse effects of customs-related challenges on export-import activities, leading to increased production costs and unnecessary delay in business procedures, especially amidst the current global economic slowdown and reduced consumer spending on clothing.

The meeting aimed to address the complexities and challenges surrounding customs-related services, including documentation problems and HS Code classifications, which have been affecting the RMG industry's operations.

The BGMEA president stressed the importance of reducing lead times to enhance competitiveness in the global fashion market.

"The government support and cooperation in ensuring the sustainable growth of the RMG industry is very essential for Bangladesh's RMG sector to remain competitive in the global market," he said, adding that money laundering under the name of export is condemnable.

"Genuine exporters never indulge in such malpractices, and BGMEA does not morally support such actions. BGMEA believes that those who harm the country's economy should be brought to justice," he said.

At the same time, the BGMEA president called on the commissioner of Customs House Chattogram to bring exemplary punishment to those who obstruct exports, harass exporters, and damage the country's economy, ensuring they are held accountable under the law.

At the meeting, the BGMEA delegation urged the customs authorities to promptly address these issues and streamline services for the RMG sector to alleviate operational bottlenecks and enhance efficiency.

In response, the customs commissioner acknowledged the significant contributions of the RMG industry to the socioeconomic development of Bangladesh.

He assured the BGMEA delegation of the Customs House's cooperation to address their concerns and facilitate a conducive environment for the industry's growth.

