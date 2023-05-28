BGMEA donates ambulance to support emergency health services

28 May, 2023, 09:30 pm
The Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) has donated an ambulance to Manabik ShahajyaSangstha (MSS) to support emergency health services to people including underprivileged people in society.

BGMEA President Faruque Hassan handed over the key of the ambulance to President of MSS Feroz M Hassan at a program held at BGMEA Complex in Uttara, Dhaka on 28 May, reads a press release. 

BGMEA Director Neela Hosna Ara and adviser of MSS Tarikul Ghani were also present on the occasion.

BGMEA President Faruque Hassan said ensuring healthy lives and wellbeing is essential for sustainable development. 

"As a socially responsible organisation, BGMEA is committed to contributing to the wellbeing of disadvantaged people. The association has already taken many initiatives to assist people who are in need and will continue its endeavours in the coming days," he said. 

He urged affluent sections of society to come forward to help poor people so that no one is left behind.

