BGIC holds 37th Annual General Meeting

Corporates

TBS Report
21 August, 2022, 04:30 pm
Last modified: 21 August, 2022, 04:36 pm

Related News

BGIC holds 37th Annual General Meeting

TBS Report
21 August, 2022, 04:30 pm
Last modified: 21 August, 2022, 04:36 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Bangladesh General Insurance Co Ltd (BGIC) held its 37th Annual General Meeting on 18 August on a virtual platform.

Towhid Samad, chairman of BGIC, presided over the meeting which was attended by shareholders including Managing Director and CEO of the company Ahmed Saifuddin Chowdhury, said a press release.

A special 'Dua' was offered for the eternal peace of departed souls, the BGIC's Founder Late MA Samad and other members.

BGIC, a general insurance company in the private sector of Bangladesh, approved 12.50% cash dividend on enhanced capital of approximately Tk 54.03 crore for the year 2021.

The meeting was also attended by Vice-Chairman Salim Bhuiyan, Independent Director Mustafa Zaman Abbasi, Public Director Md Shakil Rizvi, Nominated Director Pima Imam, Nominated Director Arunangshu Dutta, Nominated Director M Manjur Mahmud and Financial Consultant AZ Chowdhury.  

Saifuddin Ahmed, Assistant Managing Director and Company Secretary conducted the meeting.

BGIC / Annual General Meeting (AGM)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Plastic waste poses a serious threat to the environment as well as to the society, and overtime, its use has increased drastically. Photo: TBS

Unilever, UNDP and NCC join hands to handle the problem of plastic waste in Narayanganj 

5h | Panorama
Mad'ouk: When in doubt, wear black

Mad'ouk: When in doubt, wear black

7h | Mode
Representational photo. Picture: Collected

Double cleansing based on skin type

6h | Mode
Illustration: TBS

WB is betting our regional trade can go up 93% by improving connectivity. But is infrastructure really the main problem?

8h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Students in Cumilla learning martial arts for self-defense

Students in Cumilla learning martial arts for self-defense

1h | Videos
21 August: Where are the key perpetrators now

21 August: Where are the key perpetrators now

5h | Videos
Reactions to the 21 August grenade attack

Reactions to the 21 August grenade attack

5h | Videos
Love for dogs and cats turns Prosenjit into a young entrepreneur

Love for dogs and cats turns Prosenjit into a young entrepreneur

5h | Videos

Most Read

1
From left Afzal Karim, Murshedul Kabir and Mohammad Jahangir
Banking

Sonali, Agrani and Rupali banks get new MDs

2
Russia now offers Bangladesh finished oil
Energy

Russia now offers Bangladesh finished oil

3
Migrant workers. Photo: UNB
Migration

Can Bangladesh benefit from Canada’s 10 lakh job vacancies?

4
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

5 crushed to death as BRT girder falls on car in Uttara

5
Photo: Collected
Economy

Bangladesh is not in a crisis situation: IMF

6
Eight more banks make unusual gains from forex dealings
Banking

Eight more banks make unusual gains from forex dealings