BGIC holds 37th Annual General Meeting

Bangladesh General Insurance Co Ltd (BGIC) held its 37th Annual General Meeting on 18 August on a virtual platform.

Towhid Samad, chairman of BGIC, presided over the meeting which was attended by shareholders including Managing Director and CEO of the company Ahmed Saifuddin Chowdhury, said a press release.

A special 'Dua' was offered for the eternal peace of departed souls, the BGIC's Founder Late MA Samad and other members.

BGIC, a general insurance company in the private sector of Bangladesh, approved 12.50% cash dividend on enhanced capital of approximately Tk 54.03 crore for the year 2021.

The meeting was also attended by Vice-Chairman Salim Bhuiyan, Independent Director Mustafa Zaman Abbasi, Public Director Md Shakil Rizvi, Nominated Director Pima Imam, Nominated Director Arunangshu Dutta, Nominated Director M Manjur Mahmud and Financial Consultant AZ Chowdhury.

Saifuddin Ahmed, Assistant Managing Director and Company Secretary conducted the meeting.