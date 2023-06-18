CIS-BCCI holds 9th Annual General Meeting

18 June, 2023, 11:45 pm
Last modified: 19 June, 2023, 12:05 am

CIS-BCCI holds 9th Annual General Meeting

18 June, 2023, 11:45 pm
Last modified: 19 June, 2023, 12:05 am
Photo: PR
Photo: PR

The 9th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Commonwealth of Independent States-Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CIS-BCCI) was held on Saturday (17 June), at Gulshan Club, Dhaka.     

During the AGM, CIS-BCCI President Md Habib Ullah Dawn presented the Annual Report of 2022 and explained the future plan of the chamber along with past activities, reads a press release.

Mohammad Ali Deen, senior vice president of the chamber presented the Financial Report of the Chamber for the year 2022.    

The general members along with the Board of Directors/Honorary Advisers present in the AGM actively participated in the discussion on the Annual Report and Audited Financial Report and finally approved it unanimously. 

The meeting ended with a vote of thanks from the Vice-President of the chamber Jadab Debnath.

The AGM was followed by an annual dinner.

It may be mentioned here that CIS-BCCI, a registered Trade Body under T.O Rules of Ministry of Commerce, is working to promote bilateral trade relation between Bangladesh and CIS countries including Russia.

CIS-BCCI regularly interacts with the related agencies of the government and with respective diplomatic missions to explore CIS market including Russia as the 3rd front of the country's export destinations after USA & EU.

Commonwealth of Independent States-Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CIS-BCCI) / Annual General Meeting (AGM)

