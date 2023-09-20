Meghna Bank holds 10th annual general meeting

Meghna Bank successfully convened its 10th annual general meeting on Tuesday (19 September).

The event was presided over by H.N. Ashequr Rahman, the founder chairman of Meghna Bank.

Key figures in attendance included S.M. Rezaur Rahman, chairman of the audit committee; Rehana Ashequr Rahman, chairman of the risk management committee; Syed Ferhat Anwar, independent director; Sohail R K Hussain, managing director & CEO along with other directors and sponsors.

During this annual general meeting, the shareholders of Meghna Bank gave their approval for the financial statements for the year 2022.