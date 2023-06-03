Berger Award for Excellence in Architecture holds ceremony at IAB Centre

TBS Report
03 June, 2023, 10:30 am
Last modified: 03 June, 2023, 10:51 am

Berger Award for Excellence in Architecture holds ceremony at IAB Centre

TBS Report
03 June, 2023, 10:30 am
Last modified: 03 June, 2023, 10:51 am
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The inauguration ceremony of the exhibition of projects of the 10th cycle of Berger Award for Excellence in Architecture (BAEA) was held at IAB Centre, Agargaon, Dhaka on 1 June 2023, reads a press release.

According to the press release, the exhibition will remain open for the visitors from 3pm to 9 pm upto 6 June 2023.

Ar. Prof. Dr. Khandaker Shabbir Ahmed, President, Institute of Architects Bangladesh (IAB) and Rupali Chowdhury, Managing Director of Berger Paints Bangladesh Limited graced the opening ceremony with their presence.

A panel discussion titled 'BAEA at 20 and moving forward' was organized before the inauguration ceremony. Ar. Khan Md. Mustapha Khalid, Winner, BAEA 10th cycle; Ar. Iqbal Habib, Winner, BAEA 10th cycle, Ar. Zishan Fuad Chowdhury, Winner, BAEA 10th cycle, Ar. Naushad E Huq, Juror, BAEA 10th cycle, Ar. Nabi Newaz Khan, General Secretary IAB, Mr. Mohsin Habib Chowdhury, Chief Operating Officer, Berger Paints Bangladesh Limited participated in the panel discussion. Ar. Md. Ali Naqi, Vice Chairman, National Affairs, IAB was the moderator of the panel discussion.

Award Director Ar. Qazi M Arif gave the closing speech in this discussion session. The panel discussion took place at IAB's Berger Seminar Hall.

The 10th award competition winners, members of the jury board, participants of the competition, and other officials of Berger Paints were also present at the inauguration ceremony. A total of 118 projects, participated in the 10th Berger Award for Excellence in Architecture (BAEA) competition were exhibited.

Berger initiated the Award for Excellence in Architecture (BAEA) in association with the Institute of Architects Bangladesh (IAB) to recognize the distinguished/notable works in the field of architecture.

The award giving ceremony of the 10th cycle of Berger Award for Excellence in Architecture was held at a city hotel where 5 architectural projects had been accoladed for their outstanding quality, path-breaking approach and contextual excellence.

A total of 5 awards were conferred on deserving projects.

The winners are – Neer' a Vacation House by Ar. Zishan Fuad Chowdhury (Janus Architects); Bon Er Bari (A Forest Retreat) by Ar. Md. Ishtiaque Zahir (VITTI and Ar. Iqbal Habib (Sthapati Brindo Ltd); and Rangs Babilonia by Ar. Khan Md. Mustapha Khalid (Vistaara Architects (pvt) Ltd).

The Statesman by Ar. Shahla Karim Kabir and Ar. Suvro Sovon Chowdhury from Studio Morphogenesis Ltd; and Hydropod Integrated water harvesting & Playscape facilities in Hill tracts by Ar. Rumman Mashrur Chowdhury and Ar. Shuvra Das from Chorcha Sthapatijog also received commendation.

In the meantime, Berger Lifetime Achievement Award was conferred on Ar. Mubasshar Hossain posthumously for his life-long dedication and contribution to the field of architecture.

Prominent architect, valiant freedom fighter and activist, Ar. Mubasshar Hossain transcended the boundaries of his country and earned repute internationally by dint of his phenomenal works.

