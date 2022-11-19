Berger brings in ‘Mr Expert Damp Guard’ solution to protect surface from damp issues

Corporates

TBS Report
19 November, 2022, 04:45 pm
Last modified: 19 November, 2022, 04:45 pm

Berger Paints Bangladesh Limited (BPBL), the country's leading paint solutions company, has recently launched its new product 'Mr Expert Damp Guard' under the waterproofing category to protect your home against any kind of damage caused by damp and efflorescence.   

To this end, a launching event was held at Le Méridien Dhaka on 16 November, reads a press release.

Arifin Shuvoo, the brand ambassador of Mr Expert Damp Guard; Rupali Chowdhury, managing director of Berger Paints Bangladesh Limited; Mohsin Habib Chowdhury, chief sales and marketing officer; Abul Kasem Mohammad Sadeque Nawaj, chief business officer; Tanzeen Ferdous Alam, chief marketing officer, along with other high officials and dealers of Berger Paints Bangladesh Limited, were present at the event.   

In Bangladesh, Berger Paints is assuring the safety and longevity of paint solutions. Conscious homeowners, therefore, always choose Berger solutions to protect the walls of their houses. Keeping in mind, Berger has come up with Mr Expert Damp Guard range to offer a waterproofing solution for both interior and exterior walls. It contains waterproofing properties that provide ten times more water resistance to the walls than any regular paint. It protects the walls from dampness, alkali, and salt efflorescence and is expected to give such protection for a decade.

"Berger Paints is one of the most technologically advanced companies in the country. It constantly strives for innovating superior quality products and solutions for its customers. I believe, with this new product, 'Mr Expert Damp Guard', Berger is continuing their effort to offer something (paint solution) more lasting as well as enduring to their customers", said Arifin Shuvoo.  

Tanzeen Ferdous Alam, chief marketing officer of Berger Paints Bangladesh Limited, said, "Damages caused by water have been a major problem in our country as consumers are often not aware of the fact that leaving walls unprotected leads to cracks, leakage and dampness which not only destroys the aesthetic appeal of the home, but also damages the strength of the building. In that case, 'Mr Expert Damp Guard' is going to be the perfect solution for the customers."

