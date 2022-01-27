Berger declares 300% interim cash dividend

TBS Report
27 January, 2022, 09:15 pm
Last modified: 27 January, 2022, 09:24 pm

Berger Paints Bangladesh Limited has declared a 300% interim cash dividend for its shareholders for the period ended 31 December 2021. 

The declaration came from the board meeting of Berger Paints on Thursday evening.  

The record date for the entitlement of the interim dividend is 17 February 2022.

The company has posted 21% revenue growth in the third quarter (October to December) of 2021 compared to the same period of the previous year. 

During the period, the revenue of the company stood at Tk629.34 crore, which was Tk519.34 crore in the same period 2020.

Its net profit stood at Tk81.24 crore from Tk90.20 crore during the period.

In October to December period, its earnings per share was Tk17.52, which was Tk19.45 in the same period of 2020. 

The company said its net profit declined due to the increase of raw materials cost in the international market. 

From April to December period 2021, its revenue and net profit rose by 42% and 20% respectively. 

The company was listed on the stock market in 2006, with a paid-up capital of Tk46 crore. 

Berger shares closed at Tk1,775 on Thursday at Dhaka Stock Exchange.       
 
 

Berger Paints Bangladesh Limited

