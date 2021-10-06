Berger launches 'Berger Artista' acrylic paint for artists 

TBS Report 
06 October, 2021, 05:10 pm
Last modified: 06 October, 2021, 05:15 pm

Berger launches 'Berger Artista' acrylic paint for artists 

TBS Report 
06 October, 2021, 05:10 pm
Last modified: 06 October, 2021, 05:15 pm

 

Berger Paints Bangladesh Ltd. (BPBL) has launched the first-ever artists' acrylic paint made in Bangladesh, titled – "Berger Artista." 

The cost-efficient acrylic paints for artists will come in variants of seven elementary shades, reads a press release. 

The seven shades are – Titanium White, Black, Cobalt Blue, Viridian Green, Cadmium Yellow, Yellow Ochre and Vermilion. 

BPBL General Manager AKM Sadeque Nawaj emphasised the inspiring aspect of this pioneering acrylic paint series that is manufactured locally. 

"The Berger Artista series aims to develop a unique dimension to the creativity of artists across the country. We have launched this new product in the market with the vision to be the partner in creativity for the ambitious artists, eliminating their concerns regarding the availing and measured uses of paints due to high price," he said.

"Berger Artista" can be used by children as well. The paints can be applied on surfaces like paper, canvas, walls and wooden surfaces (after primer application).

