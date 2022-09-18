BEPZA pays salary arrears of Tk16cr to workers auctioning off Avant Garde Fashion

Corporates

TBS Report
18 September, 2022, 07:00 pm
Last modified: 18 September, 2022, 07:05 pm

Related News

BEPZA pays salary arrears of Tk16cr to workers auctioning off Avant Garde Fashion

TBS Report
18 September, 2022, 07:00 pm
Last modified: 18 September, 2022, 07:05 pm
BEPZA pays salary arrears of Tk16cr to workers auctioning off Avant Garde Fashion

Bangladesh Export Processing Zones Authority (BEPZA) has paid salary and other benefits arrears of 1,049 workers by auctioning off Ms Avant Garde Fashion Ltd, a closed factory of Dhaka EPZ (DEPZ).

The due payments were disbursed in a programme Sunday (18 September) organised by DEPZ by which Tk16.10 crore arrears would be paid to the workers in phases.

DEPZ Executive Director Abdus Sobhan handed over pay orders to 10 workers of their salary and other benefits arrears in the programme. The remaining workers will get their arrears from their bank accounts.

Abdus Sobhan said, "We always give top priority to workers' dues. In continuation of this, we paid a total of Tk18.22 crore owed to the workers of previously closed factory A-One BD Ltd.

"Last Sunday (11 September), a total of Tk30.02 crore of 2,083 workers of M/s Shine Fashion Company (PVT) Ltd was paid, and today we are paying the dues of the workers of Avant Garde Fashion Ltd. We hope you all trust us. We always stand by the workers," he added.

BEPZA terminated the land lease agreement with the factory on 9 May 2021 and assured that it would make arrangements to pay all the dues of the workers.

Top News

BEPZA / salary

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Bangladeshi brides and their love affair with Sabyasachi outfits

Bangladeshi brides and their love affair with Sabyasachi outfits

9h | Mode
The tale of all-year-round mangoes and the people who introduced them

The tale of all-year-round mangoes and the people who introduced them

1d | Panorama
The Unfair Advantage: How the successful leverage their opportunities and how we can use ours

The Unfair Advantage: How the successful leverage their opportunities and how we can use ours

10h | Book Review
Money is evolving. The dollar needs to keep up

Money is evolving. The dollar needs to keep up

9h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Winners of the 32nd IgNobel Awards

Winners of the 32nd IgNobel Awards

23m | Videos
New rules at Eiffel Tower to save electricity

New rules at Eiffel Tower to save electricity

38m | Videos
Cheetahs return to India after 70-year of absence

Cheetahs return to India after 70-year of absence

3h | Videos
How to maintain a mobile phone

How to maintain a mobile phone

4h | Videos

Most Read

1
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Bangladesh-born Nabeel is disrupting NYC’s food delivery industry

2
Shakib Al Hasan’s company involved in stock manipulation
Stocks

Shakib Al Hasan’s company involved in stock manipulation

3
Hiru, associates fined Tk10.89cr for share manipulation
Stocks

Hiru, associates fined Tk10.89cr for share manipulation

4
Central bankers’ refusal to embark into ‘hard helicopter money’ experiment have been a good idea. Photo: Reuters
Economy

Dollar capped at Tk108 for remitters, Tk99 for exporters

5
Illustration: TBS
Education

Skill gaps between academia and industry widening

6
The Nigerians have learnt Bangla so that they can bargain better with the sellers of the cloth market. They buy clothes in bulk and send them directly to Nigeria. Photos: TBS
Panorama

From Bangabazar to Nigeria: How undocumented Nigerians set up an RMG export business 