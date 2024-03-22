Ship-breaking workers demand payment of salary, bonus within 20 Ramadan

The Ship Breaking Workers' Trade Union Forum formed a human chain and organised a rally at the premises of the Chattogram Press Club on Friday (22 March) afternoon, demanding disbursement of wages and bonuses within 20 Ramandan.

Led by labour leader Tapan Dutta, president of the forum, and moderated by Fazlul Kabir Mintu, the gathering saw the participation of various labour activists and union representatives, including AM Nazim Uddin, Advocate Zahir Uddin Mahmud, and Shah Jamal, among others.

Speakers at the rally emphasised that, under Rule 111(5) of the Bangladesh Labor Code, ship-breaking workers are entitled to receive their festival bonuses equivalent to their basic salaries, full salaries for March, and partial salaries for April by the 20th of Ramadan.

The forum urged employers to adhere to these regulations and called upon the Directorate of Inspection of Factories and Establishments to ensure compliance.

Addressing the gathering, leaders highlighted the financial hardships faced by ship-breaking workers, stressing the importance of Eid bonuses to help cover additional expenses during the holy month of Ramadan and Eid-ul-Fitr.

They emphasised that such bonuses are not mere gifts or favours from employers but are rights protected by labour laws. Failure to provide these entitlements only exacerbates the challenges faced by workers and undermines the industry as a whole, they said.

Furthermore, concerns were raised regarding the non-implementation of the minimum wage announced for the ship-breaking sector in 2018.

The forum demanded the introduction of a rationing system at fair prices for all impoverished individuals and ship-breaking workers across the country. Additionally, they called for the establishment of an adequate number of fair-price shops, particularly in areas like Sitakunda, to provide a lasting solution to the workers' struggles.