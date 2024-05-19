Bengal Commercial Bank holds board meeting

Bengal Commercial Bank PLC (BGCB) held its 30th meeting of the Board of Directors recently at the Bank's head office in Gulshan, Dhaka.

Md Jashim Uddin, chairman of the board, presided over the meeting, reads a press release.

Mahbubul Alam, vice chairman of the bank; Engr Ghulam Mohammed Alomgir, vice chairman; members of the Board of Directors; Tarik Morshed, Managing Director and CEO; KM Awlad Hossain, additional managing director; deputy managing director and company secretary were also present.