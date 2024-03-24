BARC, IWMI sign MoU to strengthen research on agriculture

24 March, 2024, 10:40 pm
Last modified: 24 March, 2024, 10:45 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

 

TBS Report

The Bangladesh Agricultural Research Council (BARC) and the International Water Management Institute (IWMI) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to strengthen research in irrigation and agriculture water management within Bangladesh.

This strategic partnership, formalized through a MoU signing event, signifies a step forward in addressing the nation's water resource challenges and enhancing agricultural productivity, reads a press release.

The MoU signing ceremony took place at the InterContinental Hotel in Dhaka today (24 March).

Dr SM Bokhtiar, executive chairman, BARC and Dr Mark Smith, director general, IWMI, have signed the MoU, solidifying the commitment of both organizations to this collaborative endeavour.

Dr Md Abdus Shahid, minister, Ministry of Agriculture, and Wahida Akter, secretary of the Ministry of Agriculture, addressed the occasion as chief guest and special guest.

Dr Md Abdus Shahid said, "I am confident that this collaboration and partnership will be a crucial step ahead in our journey towards sustainable water management and agricultural development in Bangladesh. We see IWMI as a crucial partner in furthering these efforts of the Government of Bangladesh."

Dr SM Bokhtiar underscored Bangladesh's agricultural transformation amid challenges, stating, "With a population of 170 million, ensuring food security is paramount for scientists and policymakers. Land decline and climate vulnerability affect agriculture, infrastructure, and health, with rice cultivation heavily reliant on irrigation."

Dr Mark Smith, director general of IWMI, emphasised the significance of partnerships in achieving water security goals, stating, "Partnership is essential for IWMI. Without partnership, our institute cannot be successful in making the contributions expected of us to the goals of water security for all and to the ambition of a safe, just, and sustainable future."

Recognising the critical importance of efficient water management for agricultural development, BARC and IWMI have come together to establish joint activities focused on various aspects of water management. These include the efficient utilisation of irrigation, mapping of irrigated water resources, drainage management systems, region-specific irrigation techniques, automated irrigation systems, solar irrigation, and climate adaptation strategies. These efforts are aligned with the objectives outlined in the Bangladesh Delta Plan – 2100.

Through this collaboration, IWMI, an autonomous, non-profit international scientific organization, aims to leverage its expertise to assist BARC and other key partners in optimizing water resources for the benefit of farmers across Bangladesh. By fostering partnerships with BARC and other relevant stakeholders and engaging in needs-based projects IWMI seeks to enhance national capacity in water management and contribute to the sustainable development of agriculture in Bangladesh.

