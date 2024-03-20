Business leaders call for tech, quality seeds, storage to boost agriculture

Leading businessmen and agricultural analysts in Bangladesh are urging an increased focus on technology, high-quality seeds, and modern storage facilities to significantly improve the country's agricultural productivity.

The call to action came during a meeting of the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry's (FBCCI) Standing Committee on Agriculture, Agro Processing and Agro-based Industries at the FBCCI's Motijheel office on Wednesday (20 March).

Participants highlighted the need for readily available improved seeds, research into high-yielding and climate-tolerant varieties, and investment in research and development as crucial steps towards achieving agricultural goals.

FBCCI President Mahbubul Alam, the meeting's chief guest, emphasised the importance of high-quality seeds. "We need to prioritise seed quality research," he said. "Additionally, embracing technology is vital. The more advanced our agricultural technology, the higher our productivity will be."

Mahbubul Alam further stressed the need for a nationwide cold chain network to minimise agricultural product loss between production and market. He also advocated for fair pricing for farmers and policies that safeguard their interests.

Shykh Seraj, a prominent media personality and FBCCI panel advisor, proposed creating a national crop calendar to optimise productivity and ensure fair pricing for farmers.

He suggested establishing farmer committees to identify and address agricultural challenges. Shykh Seraj called for a collaborative effort between the government and private sector to implement compliance and good agricultural practices in value addition, processing, and agricultural product exports.

Ahsan Khan Chowdhury, the committee's chairman and chairman of Pran RFL Group, highlighted the importance of maximising agricultural land use and increasing productivity for future food security considerations.

He recommended placing greater emphasis on producing pulses, oilseeds, and traditional crops alongside horticulture, fisheries, livestock, and poultry.

Discussions also highlighted the need for a comprehensive and coordinated database on agricultural product demand, production, and stock levels. Additionally, participants urged the government to tighten controls on the agricultural product stock market to ensure market stability.