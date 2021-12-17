BAPA, BEN to host conference on energy, climate change

Bangladesh Poribesh Andolon (BAPA) and Bangladesh Environment Network (BEN) will jointly organise an annual conference on energy, climate change, and sustainable development from 11 to 12 February 2022.

The programme was announced at a press briefing at the Dhaka Reporters' Unity auditorium in the capital Friday (17 December).

BAPA Chairperson Sultana Kamal, who is also the conference's organising committee president, presided over the briefing and BAPA General Secretary Sharif Jamil moderated it.

The conference will be held at Stamford University in the capital and will also be held virtually on Zoom, reads a press release.

Dr Nazrul Islam,co-chairperson of the conference organising committee and founder of BEN, co-conveners of expert session sub-committee M Feroze Ahmed and Ahmed Badruzzaman, members of organising committee Sharmeen Murshid and Khandaker Golam Moazzem spoke at the briefing.

Speaking on the occasion, Sultana Kamal said more coordination is needed between the policymakers, scientists, researchers and the people of the country so that the people of the country are not deprived of the benefits of development.

In the main speech, Nazrul Islam thanked the policymakers for cancelling 10 coal-based power projects.

At the same time, he called on the government to cancel all coal-based power projects that are harmful to the environment.

He also hoped that Bangladesh would move towards a more environmentally friendly fuel policy.

Detailed information on the aims and objectives of the conference was presented from the press conference. Sharif Jamil, also the member secretary of the conference preparation committee, said that 11 sub-committees have been formed for organising the conference.

Dr Mahmudur Rahman, SM Siddiqui, Ibnul Sayeed Rana, Rawman Smita, and Dewan Nabtaj Alam, were present among others.