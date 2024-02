On the occasion of Sundarbans Day 2024, the Bangladesh Paribesh Andolan (Bapa) formed a human chain in front of the National Museum in the capital's Shahbagh today (14 February), demanding to stop all kinds of activities that destroy the Sundarbans.

Bapa President Prof Noor Mohammad Talukder presided over the event moderated by Joint Secretary Humayun Kabir Suman, reads a press release.