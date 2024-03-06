7 government agencies responsible for fire casualties: Environmental activists

Environmental activists on Tuesday held seven government agencies responsible for frequent fire incidents in the country.

Bangladesh Poribesh Andolon (BAPA), Bangladesh Institute of Planners (BIP) and Bangladesh Environmental Lawyers Association (BELA) made the allegation in a joint press conference in Dhaka.

It was informed in the press conference that the establishment of a restaurant in Dhaka requires the certificates of these organisations - Dhaka North City Corporation, Dhaka South City Corporation, Deputy Commissioner's Office, Civil Surgeon's Office, Department of Inspection for Factories & Establishments, National Board of Revenue, Fire Service and Civil Defence, and the Department of Environment.

The activists demanded that the officials of these government bodies, as well as the owners of buildings, be brought under the law for "negligent murder" in fire incidents.

They also demanded the formation of a task force within six months to identify risky buildings in Dhaka and take measures accordingly.