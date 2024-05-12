Pragati Life Insurance holds annual conference

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The Annual Conference 2023 of Pragati Life Insurance Limited was held on 8 May 2024 at Hotel Sea Palace in Cox's Bazar, reads a press release.

Chairman of the Company, Khalilur Rahman inaugurated the conference as Chief Guest. Md. Jalalul Azim, CEO presided over the Conference.

Among others, Additional Managing Director (F&A) Chandra Shekhar Das, FCA, Additional Managing Director Md. Rafiqul Alam Bhuiyan; Additional Managing Director Jahangir Hossain and Additional Managing Director Faruque Mahmud were present on the occasion. Development officials of the company from different district of the country attended the conference as well, where the best performers were awarded.

The conference reviewed overall progress of the year 2023 and outlined various programs for achieving yearly target for 2024. Besides business expansion special emphasis will be given on customer satisfaction. The event ended with a colourful cultural program.   

 

