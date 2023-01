As part of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), Bank Asia Limited has donated Tk4 crore to Prime Minister's Ashrayan Project-2 Fund for the underprivileged and homeless people of the country, reads a press release.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina received the cheque from Romo Rouf Chowdhury, chairman of Bank Asia, during a programme held at the Prime Minister's Office in Dhaka on Sunday (15 January).