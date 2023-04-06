Banglalink signs agreement with Sonali Bank

Corporates

Press Release
06 April, 2023, 05:35 pm
Last modified: 06 April, 2023, 05:40 pm

Related News

Banglalink signs agreement with Sonali Bank

Press Release
06 April, 2023, 05:35 pm
Last modified: 06 April, 2023, 05:40 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Banglalink, a digital communications service providers in the country, has signed an agreement with Sonali Bank Limited.

Under this agreement, employees of Sonali Bank Limited will use Banglalink's connectivity, internet, Mconnex, SMS Broadcast facility and quality digital services, said a press release. 

Rubaiyat A Tanzeen, Enterprise Business Director, Banglalink and Md Abul Bashar, additional chief engineer, Establishment & Engineering, Establishment Department of Sonali Bank Limited, signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations.

Also present at the signing ceremony were Taimur Rahman, chief corporate & regulatory affairs officer, Banglalink, S M Shamsur Rahman, head of Strategic Business, Banglalink, Md. Mahmudul Hasan, head of SME, Enterprise Business, Banglalink, Nironjon Chandra Debnath, deputy managing director (DMD), Sonali Bank Limited, Sanchia Binte Ali, DMD, Sonali Bank Limited, Subhash Chandra Das, DMD, Sonali Bank Limited.

Taimur Rahman, chief corporate & regulatory affairs officer, Banglalink, said, "As a digital operator, we always strive to provide the best-in-class digital facilities to our customers and partner organizations. We are proud to partner with the leading state-owned public commercial bank, which shows the capability to deliver quality services nationwide. We are thankful to Sonali Bank Limited for putting their trust in us and firmly believe that our services will benefit their employees significantly." 

Nironjon Chandra Debnath, deputy managing director, Sonali Bank Limited, said, "It is our pleasure to partner with the fastest mobile network in the country. Banglalink has turned out to be the preferred operator for many customers and organisations by providing seamless connectivity and superior digital services. This partnership will enable our employees to leverage these facilities." 

Banglalink will continue to offer quality digital services to its customers.

Banglalink / Sonali Bank

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Somehow, the region’s famously vulnerable economies are holding their own. Photo: AFP

Latin America has learned how to fight a financial crisis

6h | Panorama
The Hajong Mata Shahid Rashimoni Monument was built to commemorate Rashimoni’s brave sacrifice. In 1938 she led a movement against Zamindars. Photo: Md Ashraful Alam

Susang Durgapur: A place of heavenly beauty

9h | Explorer
The cottages are so uniquely designed that they blend in perfectly with nature. Photo: Tehreen Islam

Mati-Ta: Escaping into an adventure filled holiday

7h | Explorer
Shop owners carry their cash box, which burnt in Bangabazar’s devastating fire. The photo was taken on Wednesday. Photo: Rajib Dhar

A day of distress, dismay and delight at the debris 

21h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

3 Tips to Say Goodbye to 9 to 5 Working hour

3 Tips to Say Goodbye to 9 to 5 Working hour

2h | TBS Career
Shariatpur's 450-year-old mosque is a must-see

Shariatpur's 450-year-old mosque is a must-see

5h | TBS Stories
FIFA strips Indonesia of U-20 World Cup hosting rights

FIFA strips Indonesia of U-20 World Cup hosting rights

3h | TBS SPORTS
Benefits of Public-Private Partnership in running a social business in Bangladesh

Benefits of Public-Private Partnership in running a social business in Bangladesh

7h | TBS Money Flow

Most Read

1
Nusrat Ananna and Nafis Ul Haque Sifat. Illustration: TBS
Pursuit

The road to MIT and Caltech: Bangladeshi undergrads beat the odds

2
Photo: Wikimedia Commons
Tech

Microsoft-owned Github fires entire Indian engineering team

3
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

50 hurt in clash between Muslim devotees, police in Paltan

4
Vlogger harassment: Viral Md Kalu released after paying Tk200 fine
Bangladesh

Vlogger harassment: Viral Md Kalu released after paying Tk200 fine

5
BB governor bans bank iftar parties
Banking

BB governor bans bank iftar parties

6
Photo: Joynal Abedin Shishir
Markets

Nobin Fashion's Tk300 panjabis attract crowds