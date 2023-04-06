Banglalink signs agreement with Sonali Bank

Photo: Courtesy

Banglalink, a digital communications service providers in the country, has signed an agreement with Sonali Bank Limited.

Under this agreement, employees of Sonali Bank Limited will use Banglalink's connectivity, internet, Mconnex, SMS Broadcast facility and quality digital services, said a press release.

Rubaiyat A Tanzeen, Enterprise Business Director, Banglalink and Md Abul Bashar, additional chief engineer, Establishment & Engineering, Establishment Department of Sonali Bank Limited, signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations.

Also present at the signing ceremony were Taimur Rahman, chief corporate & regulatory affairs officer, Banglalink, S M Shamsur Rahman, head of Strategic Business, Banglalink, Md. Mahmudul Hasan, head of SME, Enterprise Business, Banglalink, Nironjon Chandra Debnath, deputy managing director (DMD), Sonali Bank Limited, Sanchia Binte Ali, DMD, Sonali Bank Limited, Subhash Chandra Das, DMD, Sonali Bank Limited.

Taimur Rahman, chief corporate & regulatory affairs officer, Banglalink, said, "As a digital operator, we always strive to provide the best-in-class digital facilities to our customers and partner organizations. We are proud to partner with the leading state-owned public commercial bank, which shows the capability to deliver quality services nationwide. We are thankful to Sonali Bank Limited for putting their trust in us and firmly believe that our services will benefit their employees significantly."

Nironjon Chandra Debnath, deputy managing director, Sonali Bank Limited, said, "It is our pleasure to partner with the fastest mobile network in the country. Banglalink has turned out to be the preferred operator for many customers and organisations by providing seamless connectivity and superior digital services. This partnership will enable our employees to leverage these facilities."

