Banglalink signs agreement with AT Haque Limited

Banglalink, one of the leading digital communications service providers in the country, has signed a corporate agreement with AT Haque Limited, one of the leading food consumer brands in the country.

Under this agreement, employees of AT Haque Limited will enjoy Banglalink corporate connection with special call rates, high-speed data, along with its comprehensive ICT and digital solutions.

Rubaiyat A Tanzeen, enterprise business director at Banglalink, and Adam Tamizi Haque, managing director at AT Haque Limited, signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations.

Banglalink's Chief Corporate and Regulatory Affairs Officer Taimur Rahman, Government and Stakeholder Relations Director Mehnaz Kabir and head of Emerging Dhaka North Ghazi Rafi Ahmed Shams along with other high officials from both companies were present at the signing ceremony

Rubaiyat A Tanzeen said, "As one of the country's leading digital service providers, we are always looking for ways to help businesses and corporations. I believe this arrangement will be beneficiary to AT Haque Limited employees."

Banglalink has 3.71crore mobile subscriber base whereas the country's total number of mobile subscribers is 18.13crore.