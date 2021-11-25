Bangladesh Angels Network partners up with BYLC

Bangladesh Angels Network (BAN) has announced that it has joined hands with the Bangladesh Youth Leadership Center (BYLC) and its venture arm, BYLC Ventures.

Together, the two partners will support in creating a pipeline of investment opportunities in areas of mutual interests, and contribute towards creating an investment climate for institutional investors to participate in investment rounds for pre-seed to seed-stage startups, said a press release.

Speaking out on the partnership, BYLC Ventures Manager Barisha Rabbe said: "BYLC in collaboration with BAN aims to provide a solution for the entrepreneurs with a platform of global network and pool of investors. This is the best time for anyone to be part of the burgeoning startup ecosystem in Bangladesh."

"BYLC is one of the largest and most prestigious institutions in the youth leadership training arena in Bangladesh. This is a novel partnership between a startup financial network like ours and an established player like BYLC that is playing a pivotal role in fostering leadership skills among the youth in the country, We look forward to working with BYLC to propagate knowledge around entrepreneurship, and angel investing to the youth by leveraging its vast network, as well as potentially co-investing in companies from BYLC's cohorts," Bangladesh Angels Network CEO Nirjhor Rahman said.

The two partners are looking for early-stage companies with revenue traction, a product/service in the market, a full-time team and clear fundraising plans and goals. Interested companies can send their information and proposals to hello@bdangels.co for review, the press release added.

Additionally, the parties recently conducted an informational webinar on BYLC and the application process for the fourth cohort of BYLC Ventures. Both parties will seek to conduct more such public workshops in the near future regarding early-stage investment.

