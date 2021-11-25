Bangladesh Angels Network partners up with BYLC

Corporates

TBS Report
25 November, 2021, 08:45 pm
Last modified: 25 November, 2021, 08:54 pm

Related News

Bangladesh Angels Network partners up with BYLC

Together, the two partners will support in creating a pipeline of investment opportunities in areas of mutual interests, and contribute towards creating an investment climate for institutional investors to participate in investment rounds for pre-seed to seed stage startups

TBS Report
25 November, 2021, 08:45 pm
Last modified: 25 November, 2021, 08:54 pm
Bangladesh Angels Network partners up with BYLC

Bangladesh Angels Network (BAN) has announced that it has joined hands with the Bangladesh Youth Leadership Center (BYLC) and its venture arm, BYLC Ventures. 

Together, the two partners will support in creating a pipeline of investment opportunities in areas of mutual interests, and contribute towards creating an investment climate for institutional investors to participate in investment rounds for pre-seed to seed-stage startups, said a press release.

Speaking out on the partnership, BYLC Ventures Manager Barisha Rabbe said: "BYLC in collaboration with BAN aims to provide a solution for the entrepreneurs with a platform of global network and pool of investors. This is the best time for anyone to be part of the burgeoning startup ecosystem in Bangladesh." 

"BYLC is one of the largest and most prestigious institutions in the youth leadership training arena in Bangladesh. This is a novel partnership between a startup financial network like ours and an established player like BYLC that is playing a pivotal role in fostering leadership skills among the youth in the country, We look forward to working with BYLC to propagate knowledge around entrepreneurship, and angel investing to the youth by leveraging its vast network, as well as potentially co-investing in companies from BYLC's cohorts,"  Bangladesh Angels Network CEO Nirjhor Rahman said. 

The two partners are looking for early-stage companies with revenue traction, a product/service in the market, a full-time team and clear fundraising plans and goals. Interested companies can send their information and proposals to hello@bdangels.co for review, the press release added. 

Additionally, the parties recently conducted an informational webinar on BYLC and the application process for the fourth cohort of BYLC Ventures. Both parties will seek to conduct more such public workshops in the near future regarding early-stage investment.
 

Bangladesh Angels Network (BAN)  / BYLC Ventures / Bangladesh Youth Leadership Center (BYLC) / Startup / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Hinduja brothers, clockwise from left, Ashok, Prakash, Gopichand and Srichand in Mumbai in 2011. Photo: Bloomberg

Billionaire family feud puts a century-old business empire in jeopardy

6h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

The need for an upskilling revolution

8h | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

A million ways for an elephant to die in Bangladesh

9h | Panorama
Inside of the Kibo module in ISS. Photo: Collected

Enigma Systems: The robotics team who sent ‘Amar Shonar Bangla’ to space

10h | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Bangladesh’s LDC Graduation: Profits and Losses

Bangladesh’s LDC Graduation: Profits and Losses

48m | Videos
PHP automobiles in the market with talking cars

PHP automobiles in the market with talking cars

53m | Videos
Upward market of call money

Upward market of call money

1d | Videos
In Rajshahi Betel production more profitable than Mango

In Rajshahi Betel production more profitable than Mango

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Saudi Arabia sets age limit for Umrah pilgrims
Middle East

Saudi Arabia sets age limit for Umrah pilgrims

2
No Covid death in 24 hrs after 20 months 
Health

No Covid death in 24 hrs after 20 months 

3
TBS Sketch
Pursuit

Meet Pritom Kundu, the Bangladeshi programming genius out to conquer the coding arena

4
Bangladeshi lawyer serves legal notice to Mark Zuckerburg, BTRC
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi lawyer serves legal notice to Mark Zuckerburg, BTRC

5
An aerial photo of capital Dhaka. Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Rajuk for Dhaka circular waterway transportation to establish ‘Blue Network’

6
Illustration: TBS Report
Panorama

Sub-regional connectivity: Whatever happened to the Dhaka-Kathmandu bus service?