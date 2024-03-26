BADC celebrates Independence Day

Bangladesh Agricultural Development Corporation (BADC) celebrated the country's 54th Independence and National Day with due diligence.

In line with the Ministry of Agriculture, the corporation adopted multiple programmes to mark the occasion, reads a press release.

The celebration commenced with hoisting the national flag at sunrise on the premises of Krishi Bhaban.

BADC Chairman (Grade-1) Abdullah Sazzad, along with all BADC officials/employees and representatives from various professional organisations, paid homage by placing a wreath at the mural of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

In line with the directives of BADC, a delegation led by the member director (Seed and Horticulture) joined the Ministry of Agriculture to pay tribute at the National Memorial in Savar.