BADC holds vaccination awareness programmme

Bangladesh Agricultural Development Corporation (BADC) held an awareness session on Hepatitis B, Cervical Cancer and other vaccinations campaigns on 12 September at the Organisation's Seminar Hall.

BADC Chairman Abdullah Sajjad welcomed such an initiative of NDC Medical Center and Incepta Pharmaceuticals Limited.

The campaign was inaugurated by Md Ashrafuzzaman, secretary of the organisation. Officers/employees of BADC at all levels participated in the vaccination awareness programme and received vaccinations by conducting various tests as per requirement. The program was organized by the Medical Wing of BADC.