BADC celebrates Bangabandhu's 104th birth anniversary

TBS Report
17 March, 2024, 11:10 am
Last modified: 17 March, 2024, 11:26 am

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Bangladesh Agricultural Development Corporation (BADC) celebrated the 104th birth anniversary of the Father of the Bengali Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, and National Children's Day 2024 with due diligence today.

The occasion was observed in line with the tradition at BADC's head office in the city, reads a press release.

To mark the day, various programmes were organised in coordination with the national agenda and the Ministry of Agriculture.

The day commenced with hoisting the national flag at the agricultural building, marking the formal initiation of the celebration.

Abdullah Sajjad, the Chairman of the organisation (Grade-1), along with all the officials/employees of BADC and representatives from various professional organisations, paid their respects by placing a wreath at the mural of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Later, a prayer session and discussion meeting were held at the Bangladesh Agricultural Research Council.

At all levels of BADC's field offices, numerous programmes were organised to commemorate the 104th birth anniversary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and National Children's Day 2024.

