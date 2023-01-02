BADC gets new chairman

Abdullah Sazzad has joined Bangladesh Agriculture Development Corporation (BADC) as its chairman.

Before joining BADC, he was working as director general (seeds) of Seed Division at the Ministry of Agriculture. 

He was appointed as the chairman of BADC as per the order of President Abdul Hamid on 29 December, reads a press release.

Abdullah Sazzad joined Bangladesh Civil Service in 1994 as assistant commissioner and magistrate in administration cadre. During his career, he served as Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) and additional district commissioner. 

Besides, he worked as chief executive officer and additional commissioner in zilla parishad in field administration.  

 

