BADC wins first prize at National Fruit Festival

Bangladesh Agricultural Development Corporation wins the first prize at National Fruit Festival 2022.

BADC Member Secretary Md Mostafizur Rahman received the award from Agriculture Secretary Md Sayedul Islam, said a press release.

Agriculture Minister Mohammad Abdur Razzaque inaugurated the fair held at Krishibid Institution Bangladesh in Dhaka.

Organised by the Ministry of Agriculture, different institutes under the ministry and various non-governmental organisations participated in the festival held on 16-18 June.

A total of 64 stalls showcased a variety of fruits and fruit production techniques at the fair.