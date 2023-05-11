Babuland holds colourful parade marking its 5th anniversary

11 May, 2023, 06:10 pm
Last modified: 11 May, 2023, 06:12 pm

Babuland holds colourful parade marking its 5th anniversary

Disney-like parade of children was the first of its kind in Dhaka city

11 May, 2023, 06:10 pm
Last modified: 11 May, 2023, 06:12 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Babuland, an indoor playground, brought out a parade in Dhaka city on Thursday.

With a mission to promote healthy and safe playgrounds for kids, this parade was a spectacle like no other, which started from Mirpur Section 2 and concluded at Babuland's first franchise branch in Mirpur Section 12, said a press release.

A number of people including children and parents, their eyes shining with anticipation, joined forces with Babuland's mascots and characters - Gabbush, Tutun, Captain Kiko and Champu led the way.

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

According to the media release, a troupe of talented magicians dazzled the onlookers on the two sides of streets with mind-bending tricks, while a lively band played catchy tunes. A decorative truck adorned with balloons and colorful festoons passed by captivating everyone.

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Babuland's co-founders, Ishnad Chowdhury and Anamul Haque Collins, were present during the parade. Alongside them were their franchise partners, Md Touhidul Islam, Md Ashadulla Habib Khan Pathan, Md.Kamrujjaman Sikda, and Nafiz Ahmed.

Ishnad Chowdhury said, "In a world increasingly consumed by technology, it is our duty to provide children with opportunities to grow physically, mentally, and socially. Babuland wants to start conversations around the development of children's physical and psychological health and to attain social developments through various activities."

Currently operating seven branches in Dhaka, serving 70,000 children per month, Babuland wants to expand nationwide in the near future.

Babuland / parade

