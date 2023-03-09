Banglalink signs agreement with Babuland Limited

Banglalink signs agreement with Babuland Limited

Banglalink, one of the leading digital communications service providers in Bangladesh, has signed an agreement with Babuland Limited to provide its Orange Club members with discounts on Babuland Limited indoor playground tickets.

Banglalink's Customer Life Cycle Management Director Rafiq Ahmed and Babuland Limited Managing Director Sarder Md Anamul Hoque signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations, reads a press release. 

Also present at the ceremony were Zain Zaman, Loyalty Program Senior Manager, Banglalink, Md. Muzaffor Hossain, Assistant Manager, Brand & Marketing, Babuland Limited, Rabita Jahan Priyota, Loyalty Partnership Manager, Banglalink and Billal Hossin, Business Development Manager, Babuland Limited.

Under this agreement Banglalink Orange Club members will get a 22% discount on Babuland Limited tickets. 

To avail the offer, they have to type "BLBLAND" and send the text to 2012. The offer will be valid till 10th January 2024.

Rafiq Ahmed, Customer Life Cycle Management Director, Banglalink, said, "We are constantly inspired by the trust and support our Banglalink customers place in us, driving us to continually expand our offerings. Through our partnership with Babuland Limited, Orange Club members now have the opportunity to purchase Babuland Limited tickets at discounted rates."

Sarder Md. Anamul Hoque, Managing Director, Babuland Limited, said, "Our team is excited to announce our partnership with Banglalink. We believe that this collaboration will prove advantageous to members of the Banglalink Orange Club, as they will now be able to enjoy high-quality time with their children at Babuland Limited while availing themselves of discounted tickets."

Banglalink will continue to bring additional facilities for its customers. 

Banglalink / Babuland

