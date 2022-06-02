President Parade held at BAF Academy in Jashore

The President Parade (summer)-2022 of 80 Bangladesh Air Force (BAF) Academy Course and Direct Entry-2022 A of Bangladesh Air Force held BAF Academy parade ground in Jashore on Thursday.

Chief of Air Staff of Bangladesh Air Force Marshal Shaikh Abdul Hannan reviewed the smartly turned out parade as chief guest, and took salute at the impressive march past.

After reviewing the parade, he handed over trophies and flying badges among the graduating Officer Cadets, said an ISPR press release.

Officer cadet Md Zahir Uddin Babor was awarded with the coveted 'Sword of Honour' for his best all round performance, received 'Birsresto Matiur Rahman Trophy' for his best performance in Flying Training and awarded with the 'Commandant's Trophy' for his best performance in General service Training in No 80 BAFA Course.

Photo: Courtesy

Besides, officer cadet Paromita Sharmin received 'Chief of Air Staff Trophy' for her best all round performance in No 80 BAFA Course (Ground Branch).

Moreover, no 1 Squadron was adjudged as the Champion Squadron and was accorded Academy colour in this summer semester.

On the occasion, the BAF chief paid deep respect to the country's founding president Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Photo: Courtesy

He wished a successful career ahead for the newly commissioned officers and urged them to serve the motherland with reverence and professionalism.

The Air Force chief also thanked all the personnel of BAF Academy and BAF Base Birsreshto Matiur Rahman for making this event a success.

A total of 30 officer cadets, including nine female officer cadets, were commissioned this time.

Photo: Courtesy

Officer Cadet Academy under Officer Md Zahir Uddin Babor commanded the parade. The parade was followed by a spectacular fly past of different aircraft of Bangladesh Air Force Academy.

Senior Secretary of Ministry of Defence Golam Md Hasibul Alam and high civil and military officials, local dignitaries and guardians of the graduating officer cadets were also present.